29 missions kept the helicopter busy this month

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to 29 call outs last month.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to 29 call outs last month. Marc Stapelberg

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to 29 missions in March, with 20 of those primary or search and rescue missions.

As well as inter-hospital transfers, crews responded to a variety of calls from help, ranging from motor vehicle accidents to a cliff fall.

Missions

March 2: 74-year-old man involved in ute rollover on a rural farm near Casino. Prior to arrival on scene, services deemed no longer required and aircraft returned to base.

March 3: 16-year-old girl fallen off a cliff at Emerald Beach. Medical crew on ground attended to patient whilst helicopter landed on a nearby headland. Patient treated for multiple injuries nad transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

March 3: Motorbike accident on Pacific Highway south of Wardell. Prior to arrival on scene, services deemed no longer required and aircraft returned to base.

March 4: A 24-year-old woman involved in a motor vehicle accident at Cudgen. Airlifted from Kingscliff to Gold Coast University Hospital.

March 9: Car collided with truck at Broadwater. Services not required.

March 10: 58-year-old man hit by vehicle at low speed at a rural property at Dundee. Patient transported to Lismore Base Hospital in stable condition.

March 13: 72-year old woman suffering medical condition aboard the Sea Princess, 10nm off Coffs Harbour. Medical crew winched on board and patient winched extracted from ship and transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

March 18: 30-year old woman involved in incident, car impacted tree and house at Ballina. Transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

March 18: Tasked to a water search for two adults and two children in the water at Pottsville. All persons were pulled from the water prior to aircraft's arrival on scene.

March 19: Primary response to Casuarina Beach where two persons were in the water. Prior to aircarft's arrival on scene the two swimmers were retrieved by surf jet ski and services were deemed not required.

March 22: Helicopter tasked to an aircraft with a landing gear problem in Grafton. Prior to arrival on scene, aircraft in trouble landed safely and services were no longer required.

March 24: Male bushwalker in difficulty at Nightcap National Park, 15kms north of Lismore. Mission declined due to bad weather.

March 25: Male dirt bike rider involved in accident at Stanumm. Transported to Lismore Base Hospital in stable condition.

March 27: Man trapped beneath a dozer that had rolled. Medical team winch inserted on scene, services deemed unrequired.

March 27: Motorcycle accident at Inverell shire. Prior to aircraft take off services not required.

March 28: 74-year-old man suffering chest pain at Rocky River. Patient transported to hospital.

March 30: Tasked to Lennox Head, woman was reportedly in the water. Overhead services deemed not required, helicopter returned to base.

March 31: Primary response to Wategos beach Byron Bay where a female was reportedly in difficulty. Aircraft not required, woman located by police.

March 31: 51-year-old man involved in motorbike accident at Urbenville. Man transported from scene to PA Hospital in Brisbane.

March 31: 53-year-old bushwalker injured at Guy Fawkes National Park. Patient transferred to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter team are gearing up for the annual Ballina to Byron Bay Coastal Charity Walk on Sunday May 27, for more information visit www.coastalcharitywalk.com.au

They are also preparing for the Hell on Water paddling event taking place on the Clarence River from the April 19-22, which has sold out.