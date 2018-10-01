288 breath tests: Police target bad beach behaviour

BEACH offences including 4WDs and illegal dune access were among issues targeted by police at the weekend.

Richmond Police District officers targeted anti-social behaviour on beaches and conducted almost 300 random breath tests as part of a two-day multi-agency operation.

Acting Superintendent Toby Lindsay said beachgoers should expect more operations like this throughout the summer.

"This operation is the result of numerous complaints of people driving erratically and in dangerous manner in these locations, resulting in a risk to other members of the community, wildlife being killed and significant damage to vegetation and animal habitats,” Supt Lindsay said.

"This is not acceptable.

"Police are putting those who pose a risk at our beaches on notice; this behaviour will not be tolerated and you will face the appropriate action.”

Police patrolled beaches from South Ballina to Evans Head in a high-visibility operation on Saturday and Sunday with the help of other government agencies, including Richmond Valley Council, National Parks and Wildlife Services, the Royal Australian Air Force and RMS Fisheries.

The operation targeted 4WD offences on beaches, illegal access to the dunes, fishery offences, camping offences, dog offences and anti-social behaviour on beaches, including Airforce, Broadwater and South Ballina beaches.

Police conducted 288 random breath tests, issued traffic infringement notices for seat belt and negligent driving offences and issued warnings for tyre defects, speeding and driving above high-water mark on the beach.

They also issued warnings for dogs off-leash, illegal fires, vehicles accessing restricted wildlife areas, littering, failure to produce fishing licences, parking offences, and an infringement notice for not having life jackets.