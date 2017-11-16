The new sewage plant could be installed as early as tonight. From left Sharyn Hunnisett, Geoff Fussell, Vincent Pinchou and Isaac Smith.

The new sewage plant could be installed as early as tonight. From left Sharyn Hunnisett, Geoff Fussell, Vincent Pinchou and Isaac Smith. Samantha Poate

CONSTRUCTION of the floating solar farm was underway and expected to be completed as early as tomorrow afternoon.

"This particular pontoon will be floating by tomorrow, which is really exciting but the aim is to have it all connected and up and running by mid-December,” Lismore City Council's Environmental Strategies Officer Sharyn Hunnisett said.

The 100kw solar farm at the Lismore City Council sewage plant was said to power 12 per cent of the site.

Ms Hunnisett said the energy created was extremely important considering the sewage plant was the highest used site.

Suntrix's Chief Project Geoff Fussell said the 280 panelled solar farm could power around 20 homes.

"A typical house would take anywhere between three and five kilowatts depending on how energy efficient people are,” Mr Fussell said.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the project delivers on a community lead initiative to make the Lismore local government area (LGA) more energy efficient.

"We're really excited to be there to represent them and I guess to develop technologies that will help us meet our goal to be energy neutral by 2023,” Cr Smith said.

Cr Smith said it was an ambitious goal but also necessary considering the challenges presented by energy in the future.

"At the moment we are looking at a mid-size solar plant somewhere else around the LGA and I think that is actually going to work well to cooperate with surrounding local councils,” he said.

Ms Hunnisett said the council will be looking into expanding the new floating farm in the next six months.

"We will have to do our calculations but we are hoping a minimum of 400kw in the future,” Ms Hunnisett said.