28 places to get a bargain on the North Coast

There's plenty of bargain hunting opportunities on the north coast with a choice of 28 St Vinnies op shops. Pexels

AS HOUSEHOLDS start their spring clean, opshops will be filling up with what could be your new treasures.

All Vinnies 28 thrift shops on the North Coast are inviting community members to go bargain hunting as well as donating unwanted clothing and household items during National Op Shop Week, 30 Sept - 6 Oct.

"Whether you're passing on unwanted goods or looking for quality items at low prices you can feel confident that Vinnies will use the funds to benefit local families doing it tough," said Vinnies Acting North East Regional Retail Manager Kim Boyd.

"You will be helping us to help others as well as being part of a major recycling initiative that massively reduces the amount of reusable goods going to landfill. The stock in our shops turns over rapidly and is quickly replenished, so there are always new items, from designer fashions to art deco homewares.

"In the 'spirit of Marie Kondo' let's all have a close look in our cupboards and identify items we haven't used for ages and wouldn't miss if we passed them on," Ms Boyd said.

"Please bag up your unwanted clothes and household goods - no electricals or furniture, please - and take them to your nearest Vinnies shop or collection bin.

"Clean items in good condition are very saleable, and the end result is to put smiles on the faces of bargain hunters as well as people receiving our support through food vouchers, help for their kids and other daily essentials."

Ms Boyd suggested that time-pressed people might choose the weekend of 5-6 October to have a big Spring clean.

"The most important thing is to ensure that goods donated to op shops are in good nick. The guiding rule is that if you wouldn't give something to family members or friends then it's not good enough to go to an op shop."

Here's 28 North Coast opshops to grab a bargain this spring: