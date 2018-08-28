$28 million worth of real estate changes hands in 7 days

HOT PROPERTY: A nest-as-a-pin home at 6 Charlton Ave, South Lismore,, recently sold to a family moving to the region from Goulburn.

RESIDENTIAL property sales remain robust after more than $28 million of homes changed hands on the Northern Rivers over the past week.

According to the latest data from Core Logic, 57 properties were on the market, with 46 getting the red sold sign slapped across the for sale board at the fence.

The actual sales figure is thought to be several millions higher, with some vendors and their agents declining to reveal sales figures.

Out west in Tenterfield, a two bedroom, one bathroom house at 106 Douglas St, sold for $210,000, while in Kyogle a three bedroom, one bathroom house at 16 Colin St sold for $239,000.

At the other end of the scale, a house in Bangalow with four bedrooms and three bathrooms at 7 Muskwood Pl, sold under the hammer for $1,370,000.

Meanwhile, in the middle of the market, a four bedroom, two bathroom house at 12 Walker St, Clunes , sold for $628,000., while a four bedroom two bathroom house at 5 Janice Court, Goonellabah, sold for $483,000.

In Alstonville a three bedroom, two bathroom property at at 1 Park Ave sold for $500,000.

In South Lismore, a brick two-story residence at 6 Charlton Ave sold for $365,500.

Wal Murray & Co agent Gary Wells said the home which has so much potential was snapped up by a family from Goulburn.

"A lovely family bought the property because of the close proximity to the sporting fields and services in South Lismore,” he said.

"The buyers also loved the fact it was very neatly presented and finished.”

Mr Wells said the vendor had lived in the north-facing home for more than 30 years and had taken great care of the house.

"South Lismore is a fabulous area with large blocks and people say it's like living in the country out there,” he said.

"It's an area which is very friendly and people love living there.”