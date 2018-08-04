$2.8 million upgrade to Oakes Oval will open today

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith are excited about the upgrade to Oakes Oval.

THE newly upgraded Oakes Oval in Lismore will be officially opened today during the annual Dean Webb Cup finals.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the $2.8 million facility was a great community asset.

"The larger oval is the same width as the Sydney Cricket Ground and only about one metre shorter," he said.

"Oakes Oval is now, undisputedly, northern NSW's premier sports facility, capable of hosting premiership AFL, rugby league, soccer and rugby union matches."

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the upgrade would cement Lismore's reputation as a regional sports hub.

"Sport brings millions of dollars into our economy each year and this important upgrade will enable us to host national games that will bring more visitors to the city and more money in the pockets of local businesses," he said.

President of the Lismore Swans, Philip Tsourlinis, said the club was happy to use the newly upgraded Oakes Oval.

"Not only has the upgrade made playing Australian Rules football on it a fantastic experience, but watching Australian Rules football is suited perfectly at Oakes Oval," he said.

"We welcome everyone to come and enjoy local Aussie Rules footy from a premium facility in the heart of Lismore."