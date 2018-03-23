$2.8 million to be spent fixing Lismore servo

Caltex in Lismore after the flood.

Caltex in Lismore after the flood. Marc Stapelberg

PLANS for a $2.8 million redevelopment of a Lismore service station have been lodged with the council.

The Caltex service station in Woodlark St has been closed since the March 2017 flood and is now surrounded by temporary fencing to prevent further damage and vandalism.

But this week Caltex lodged a development application with Lismore City Council to completely refurbish the site in preparation for the servo to reopen.

According to documents lodged with the council, flood waters on the site were about 4m above the existing floor level.

Plans have been lodged for a major upgrade of a Lismore service station. Contributed

"There was little damage to the structure of the buildings, however, extensive damage was caused to the underground fuel storage tanks (USTs), fuel dispensers, external pavements, and all internal fixtures and fittings below the peak flood water level," the report states.

"The whole of the site is to be fully renovated by fully pressure cleaning internally and externally, and all previously painted surfaces repainted.

"External concrete pavements will be replaced in the fuel dispensing area, tank farm area, old car wash area, and the rear yard areas made good with new gravel hardstands."

Other changes will include: