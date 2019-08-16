27C in winter? Only on the Northern Rivers

Steve Nash, of Skennars Head, enjoys the warm weather in August as high temperatures and sunny skies make for perfect beach conditions.

Steve Nash, of Skennars Head, enjoys the warm weather in August as high temperatures and sunny skies make for perfect beach conditions. Marc Stapelberg

A FEW days can make a big difference in the world of weather.

Northern Rivers residents were pulling the blankets around them a little tighter the past week after a cold front which brought freezing conditions to southern NSW moved north, and now forecasts are teasing us with spring like conditions.

The daytime highest temperatures recorded to 4pm on Wednesday ranged from 1C at Thredbo Top Station to 23C at Lismore Airport, and it's set to get even warmer.

It will be a warm start to the weekend across the region, with temperatures reaching 27C on Friday in Casino, staying in the mid to high 20s until Tuesday.

It will be 25C in Lismore on Friday and fine conditions are forecast Monday with a top of 26C.

For Ballina temperatures will reach 24C on Friday, 23C over the weekend and 25C on Monday.

Enjoy the warm conditions while you can, because they may not last beyond Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a cold front to move through NSW early next week, preceded by warmer northerly winds during the weekend.