$27,000 and 12 months in jail for illegal fireworks

AUTHORITIES are cracking down on the illegal sale of fireworks in the lead up to the October long weekend.

According to SafeWork NSW and the police, the sale of fireworks on social media sites such as Facebook is a growing problem.

Executive Director of SafeWork NSW, Peter Dunphy, said anyone who buys, sells or uses fireworks without a SafeWork NSW licence faces heavy fines or imprisonment.

"Fireworks are not a novelty item, they are regulated under explosives laws because they are an explosive that can cause serious injuries and even death," he said.

"They should only be set off by trained and licensed individuals who know how to manage the risks and ensure everyone's safety.

"SafeWork NSW is working in conjunction with police to identify individuals advertising fireworks illegally online and prevent them being sold to unsuspecting users.

"Sellers as well as suppliers will be targeted this long weekend with fireworks advertised on social media cross-referenced with fireworks suppliers to determine their origin."

Mr Dunphy said SafeWork inspectors will also be conducting random inspections at fireworks displays.

"SafeWork NSW records show that over the past two years there have been three fatalities from illegal fireworks and numerous serious injuries, including burns and loss of limbs," he said.

"Almost two tonnes of illegal fireworks has also been seized resulting in two prosecutions, including a 10 month custodial sentence."

The possession, use, storage and transport of display fireworks is restricted to SafeWork NSW licence holders.

Licensed pyrotechnicians are also required to notify authorities before a fireworks display, including police, Fire and Rescue NSW or the NSW Rural Fire Service and local council.

Anyone caught selling or purchasing fireworks without a licence faces fines of up to $27,000 and 12 months in jail and anyone caught displaying fireworks without a licence faces penalties of up to $27,500.