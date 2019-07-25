27 restaurants confirmed for Sample 2019

CHEF: Bret Cameron, from Harvest Cafe at Newrybar, offered Sample Festival goers their slow roast lamb with fried cauliflower and davidson plum in 2016.

SAMPLE organisers have unveiled the list of restaurants ready to tantalise your taste buds at the Ninth Annual Sample Food Festival this September.

The 2019 line-up of restaurants includes a selection of 27 of the Northern Rivers' best, varying from award-winning and fine-dining establishments who focus on seasonal produce and menus inspired by the Northern Rivers, to inventive restaurants, chefs and caterers influenced by global flavours.

There will be a great selection of restaurants offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

This year the event will also feature a dedicated vegan market, full of plant-based delights.

One of those 27 local restaurants, chefs and caterers will win the best $10 and the best $5 tasting plate awards.

The restaurants are:

Harvest Newrybar

Raes on Wategos

La Casita

Bang Bang Byron Bay

Shelter

Barrio

Scratch Patisserie

Macadamia Castle

Quattro / Olive & Luca Catering

Eltham Valley Pantry & Barefoot Farm Byron

Safya Byron Bay

Ilias The Greek

Paella Time

Shoza Gyoza

Butcher Baker

No Bones

Yulli's Byron Bay

Dirty Little Herbivore

Koobideh

The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co.

Luscious Foods

Salumi

Nimbin Valley Cheese

A Chef's Pocket

The Northern

Fish Mongers

Federal Doma Cafe and Bellingen Qudo Cafe & Sake

Menus will be revealed soon.

At the Bangalow Showground on Saturday, September 7.