Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHEF: Bret Cameron, from Harvest Cafe at Newrybar, offered Sample Festival goers their slow roast lamb with fried cauliflower and davidson plum in 2016.
CHEF: Bret Cameron, from Harvest Cafe at Newrybar, offered Sample Festival goers their slow roast lamb with fried cauliflower and davidson plum in 2016. Lyn McCarthy
Whats On

27 restaurants confirmed for Sample 2019

Javier Encalada
by
25th Jul 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAMPLE organisers have unveiled the list of restaurants ready to tantalise your taste buds at the Ninth Annual Sample Food Festival this September.

The 2019 line-up of restaurants includes a selection of 27 of the Northern Rivers' best, varying from award-winning and fine-dining establishments who focus on seasonal produce and menus inspired by the Northern Rivers, to inventive restaurants, chefs and caterers influenced by global flavours.

There will be a great selection of restaurants offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

This year the event will also feature a dedicated vegan market, full of plant-based delights.

One of those 27 local restaurants, chefs and caterers will win the best $10 and the best $5 tasting plate awards.

The restaurants are:

  • Harvest Newrybar
  • Raes on Wategos
  • La Casita
  • Bang Bang Byron Bay
  • Shelter
  • Barrio
  • Scratch Patisserie
  • Macadamia Castle
  • Quattro / Olive & Luca Catering
  • Eltham Valley Pantry & Barefoot Farm Byron
  • Safya Byron Bay
  • Ilias The Greek
  • Paella Time
  • Shoza Gyoza
  • Butcher Baker
  • No Bones
  • Yulli's Byron Bay
  • Dirty Little Herbivore
  • Koobideh
  • The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co.
  • Luscious Foods
  • Salumi
  • Nimbin Valley Cheese
  • A Chef's Pocket
  • The Northern
  • Fish Mongers
  • Federal Doma Cafe and Bellingen Qudo Cafe & Sake

Menus will be revealed soon.

At the Bangalow Showground on Saturday, September 7.

More Stories

bangalow editors picks northern rivers events sample food festival whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

    premium_icon 'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

    News RESIDENTS managed to escape the blaze after being alerted by smoke alarms.

    230 jobs to be created at $35 million shopping centre

    premium_icon 230 jobs to be created at $35 million shopping centre

    Business The project should be open in 12 months

    Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    premium_icon Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    Crime Centre for Road Safety responds to magistrate's call for change

    Murder committal hearing could 'start from scratch'

    premium_icon Murder committal hearing could 'start from scratch'

    Crime A 25-year-old remains behind bars accused of the stabbing death