27 photos that reveal just how dry it is around Lismore

The lack of rain is seeing the normally vibrant green of the Northern Rivers turn to a dusty brown. Marc Stapelberg

THE Northern Rivers is usually known for its lush tropical rainforests and green pastures, but after no rain, the hills surounding Lismore are starting to suffer.

Sporting grounds, front lawns and paddocks are all casualties as blue skies appear week after week with not a cloud in sight.

Soaring temperatures and dropping water levels have seen Rous County Council warn that level one water restrictions are a very real possibility.

The area currently uses about 194 litres per resident, per day.

Rocky Creek dam is currently at 81 per cent.

But the changing landscape from the coast inland is certainly noticeable as the community waits for rain.