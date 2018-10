Aria, who is almost 2, dressed as Chucky for Halloween.

Aria, who is almost 2, dressed as Chucky for Halloween. Mary M Felton

"DOUBLE, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and caldron bubble. For a charm of powerful trouble, Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.”

There certainly was trouble brewing on the Northern Rivers last night - witches, monsters, zombies and skeletons crawled the streets begging for treats and offering tricks if spurned.

See our gallery of our creative readers' exploits from the night.

To see more, go to our Facebook page.