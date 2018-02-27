27 new nurses for the region

NEW NURSES: The Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard, Member for Lismore Thomas George and Parliamentary secretary Ben Franklin joined staff and officials to welcome new nurses and midwives to the Lismore Base Hospital.

LISMORE Base Hospital has received a staffing increase with many of the 27 nursing graduates commencing their careers across the the North Coast region starting at the complex.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said nurses were the "magic” ingredient in healthcare.

Mr Hazzard and Member for Lismore, Thomas George, personally congratulated the new nurses and midwives, who will be working across the Richmond Network, which includes Lismore Hospital.

After a special tour of the hospital's South Tower, which is part of the over $320 million redevelopment of the hospital, the pair joined the new nursing staff for afternoon tea.

Mr Hazzard thanked all the nurses for choosing the profession.

"We are grateful for you coming to work here,” he said.

"Congratulations on you all having achieved and nurses to my mind are the people who are the most magical part of the medical system.”

Mr George said he hoped all the nurses would enjoy their time in the region.

"I can't think of a better place than the beautiful Northern Rivers in which to start a nursing or midwifery career,” Mr George said.

"I am delighted to welcome these new recruits to what will surely be a very rewarding job caring for our local patients (and) I wish all our new starters the very best of luck with their careers and thank them for choosing to make such an invaluable contribution to our local hospital and health services.”

Mr George reminded the graduates there was always people who would be there to help them.

"I want to reinforce (when) you will have some tough days at work, but there are people around you who will support you,” he said.

"Everyone is here to support you.”

Graduate nurses Lisa Clark, Jessica Cameron and Niall Robertson said they were thrilled to be commencing their careers after studying at Southern Cross University.

The Northern NSW Local Health District will employ 75 nurse and midwife graduates this year out of the more than 2400 across New South Wales.

"It's very exciting for the nurses and midwives who will soon be doing the rounds of Lismore Base Hospital that they will get to work in modern, expanded health facilities,” Mr Hazzard said.

He said the NSW Government is proud to have achieved a record all-time high of some 51,000 nurses and midwives working across the state.