$2.7 million upgrade to Ballina's main street

Work is about to start on the upgrade of River St, Ballina, between Grant St and Moon St.

WORK is about to start on the fourth and final stage of Ballina's River Street upgrade.

Once complete, the $2.7 million investment will significantly improve the amenity and accessibility of River St, between Moon St and Grant St.

Ballina Shire Council's civil services director, John Truman, said the council was committed to renewing the infrastructure in town centres.

"This final stage of the Ballina town centre upgrade will be consistent with other River Street stages previously completed by council," he said.

"Once completed the beautification upgrade will help deliver economic outcomes for our local business community and be a fantastic first impression for visitors entering our town centre."

The project will commence on Tuesday, May 28 and is expected to be completed in late 2019, weather permitting.

The works will include:

Reconstructed road and stormwater infrastructure

Wider and paved footpaths

New street trees and landscaping

Updated street furniture

Modern lighting

Improved footpath accessibility

Undergrounding of electricity (south side)

Reinstated pedestrian crossing.

To minimise the impact to motorists, pedestrians and businesses, the council has divided the road reconstruction into four zones, which will be completed one stage at time.

The footpath works and landscaping will be a combination of night and day works to ensure pedestrian access is maintained to River Street businesses.

The council is working closely with River Street business operators and would like to remind the community these businesses will be remain open during the construction works.