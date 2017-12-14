Menu
$27 million service centre approved for Ballina

An artist's impression of the highway service centre at West Ballina.
Rebecca Lollback
by

A PROPOSAL for a $27 million highway service centre at West Ballina has been given the green light.

The development application was considered by the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel during an electronic meeting last week and its decision was announced on Tuesday.

The land is owned by Roads and Maritime Services - it was the former site office for the Ballina Bypass construction - and the service centre will be built by BP Australia.

It will be located on the intersection of the Pacific and Bruxner highways.

 

Artist's impression of a highway service centre planned for West Ballina.
The development will include a 24-hour BP service station, Wild Bean cafe and coffee lounge, three fast food businesses including one drive-through outlet, indoor and outdoor dining areas, playground, truckers' lounge, public amenities, community cultural area and more than 150 car parks.

Until recently the site was used by free campers, but "no camping" signs have now been installed. It is still used as a rest stop for heavy vehicles.

According to Ballina Shire Council's assessment report, which was considered by the JRPP, there are a number of "major social benefits that arise from the proposed development".

 

ABOVE: The location of the now-approved highway service centre at West Ballina.
These include: Creation of local employment opportunities catering for skilled and unskilled workers; provision of efficient service facilities that meet the needs of motorists/tourists; and encouraging rest stops for motorists.

"The development proposal is considered likely to result in positive social impacts for the surrounding and wider Ballina community," the report explains.

Topics:  ballina bypass ballina shire council bp bruxner highway northern rivers development pacific highway service centre

Lismore Northern Star
