$2.7 million childcare centre to offer 98 places

Harmony Early Learning Journey: A new state-of-the-art childcare centre is under construction at Clarence Property's Epiq community.

A NEW state-of-the-art childcare centre worth $2.7 million is underway at the Epiq community.

Harmony Early Learning Journey is set to open early next year offering music lessons, language classes, STEM activities and sports training to children from six weeks to five years.

Gabrielle Giufre who owns and manages the centre with her husband Chris Giufre has 17 years experience in the childcare sector across Australia and New Zealand.

"The music, arts, language and sports programs we run are all designed to deliver educational outcomes but, most importantly, they are fun and encourage holistic development to get kids ready for the rewards and challenges of life," Mrs Giufre said.

"The Harmony team's priority is to nurture children's wellbeing through relationships that are caring, connected and attentive. Harmony creates calm and peaceful environments for each child to build confidence in themselves and their abilities.

"The centre will have six activity rooms, a commercial grade kitchen for food preparation and industry-leading education resources which are used to support all of the extra-curricular classes we offer at no extra cost.

Harmony Early Learning Journey will cater for up to 98 children with dedicated activity rooms and outdoor play area to make the most of Lennox Head's natural surroundings and coastal lifestyle.

Clarence Property managing director Peter Fahey says Harmony Early Learning Journey will be a welcome addition to Epiq Lennox Head.

"We are thrilled to have such a highly respected childcare operator join our community," he said.

"Harmony Early Learning Journey will add to the family friendly facilities at Epiq, which also include sporting fields, parks and a Woolworths-anchored shopping village, which is expected to open in mid 2020.

Harmony Early Learning Journey will be located on Hutley Drive and will operate from 6:30am to 6:30pm.