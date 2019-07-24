Menu
Northern Rivers has experienced unseasonably warm weather this week.
Weather

27 degrees? Spring is definitely in the air

JASMINE BURKE
by
24th Jul 2019 12:15 PM

THE Northern Rivers has scored an early dose of spring heat, with the temperature soaring this week.

Yesterday was the warmest day felt in some time, with the Bureau of Meteorology recording temperatures up to 5C to 7C above the average in north-east NSW.

The daytime highest temperatures in NSW recorded to 4pm ranged from -1C at Thredbo Top Station to 27C at Casino.

The overnight minimum temperature range was from -4C at Glen Innes Airport to 14C at Byron Bay.

The weather is expected to stay fine and sunny for most of the week, with a possible shower or two later in the week, but mostly along the coast.

Forecast daytime temperatures sit from 20C-25C through until at least Sunday.

It's still a bit too early to call time on winter, with overnight lows still expected to bring single digit temperatures this week.

