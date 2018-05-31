The 26-year-old man alleged to be drug syndicate kingpin

Police will allege Corey David Edward Magee is the mastermind behind a drug syndicate.

A GOLD Coast shed builder is accused of being the master mind of a cross border drug syndicate that was supplying prisoners in NSW jails and offloading cocaine for $210,000 a pop.

Corey David Edwards Magee fronted Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday charged with knowingly direct activities of a criminal group, an outstanding warrant, supply large commercial quantities of illegal drugs and ten supply illegal drug charges. He did not enter a plea or apply for bail.

Corey David Edward Magee is alleged to have used crypto currencies and encrypted phones to run his large-scale drug business.

Police will allege the 26-year-old used members of his family to transport the drugs and did deals via encrypted emails.

He will also be accused of getting cocaine from gangs in NSW and using his shed business as a front for the syndicate.

Police raided Mageeâ€™s Bilinga beachfront apartment on Tuesday and properties in Lismore and Byron Bay as part of NSW Police Strike Force Trevalsa.

Magee's father, Mark Stanley Magee, and Jesse Vilkelis-Curas were also arrested on Tuesday.

Police claim they found 7kg of MDMA, cocaine and cannabis in the raids.

The raids come a month after police allegedly intercepted a deal between Corey Magee and a police witness in Sydney on April 13.

Police will allege the witness handed over $210,000 for 1kg of cocaine at a Bunnings store.

The same witness allegedly arranged to meet Magee in Kingscliff to buy 1kg of MDMA for $46,000. Magee was arrested at 1.30pm in Chinderah.

The police insider had allegedly been recording conversations with Magee since they met in Byron Bay four months ago.

At their first meeting, Magee allegedly told the witness he had access to large quantities of drugs.

Police search a house in North Lismore and arrest an occupant at the house. Photo: Marc Stapelberg.

The pair allegedly kept in contact through encrypted emails on Blackberrys and Samsungs and met once more at the Chinderah Tavern just on the southern side of the Tweed River.

Police will allege the drug network included supplying inmates at South Coast Correctional Centre at Nowra.

The small-framed but muscular Magee appeared in court by videolink yesterday and politely thanked magistrate for adjourning his case to August 7.

Police search a house in North Lismore and arrest an occupant at the house. Photo: Marc Stapelberg.

Lawyer Geoff Gallagher, representing both Corey and Mark Magee, declined to comment.

Mark Magee, 53, appeared charged with supply illegal drugs, participate in a criminal group, possess illegal drug and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permission.

His matter was adjourned to June 18.

Both father and son did not offer a plea or apply for bail during their short mention.

Vilkelis-Curas, 22, appeared in Lismore Local Court charged with two supply large commercial quantities of drugs, supply illegal drug and participate in criminal group.

His case was adjourned until August 7 and he did not apply for bail.