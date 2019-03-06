$2.6m plan for three-storey building in main street

An artist's impression of the proposed new building at 74 Ballina St, Lennox Head

A PROPOSAL to demolish a prominent building in Lennox Head's main street to make way for a new three-story building is being considered by Ballina Shire Council.

The $2.6 million development application is for 74 Ballina Rd, which is currently home to the village's post office.

According to documents lodged with the council, the proposal seeks approval to demolish " all existing structures” and construct a three-storey mixed use building which includes food and drink premises and retail shops (ground and second floors) business premises (second floor) and shop top housing comprising of two residential dwellings (third floor).

The ground floor of the development will also incorporate Australia Post, alfresco dining and amenities.

According to the DA report lodged with the council by planners Newton Denny Chapelle, the proposed development will be "complementary to the location and seaside village atmosphere” of Lennox Head, blending "modern and traditional” styles.

"The proposal incorporates a commercial development which adheres to the desired land uses for this precinct within the Lennox Head commercial core,” the report explains.

"The proposed development will improve access to business, entertainment and housing needs for the Lennox Head community and the broader Northern Rivers locality.

"The provision of new commercial premises floor area will provide the stimulus for new business activity with associated employment growth opportunities.

"The inclusion of residential housing promotes greater activity within the village centre and strengthens the community function of the village.”

The development application is currently being considered by council staff.