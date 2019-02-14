Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers was born with a congenital heart defect. Picture Jay Town
Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers was born with a congenital heart defect. Picture Jay Town
Health

Radical plan to combat childhood heart conditions

by Brigid O’Connell
14th Feb 2019 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE efforts of Australian researchers working on finding better treatments and preventions and cracking the genetic causes of childhood heart conditions, are to be boosted by a $20 million fighting fund.

In addition to this open funding round from the Medical Research Future Fund, federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt will also announce on Thursday $6 million for the first national action plan to improve the lives of children born with a heart defect.

The national congenital heart disease charity HeartKids has developed the plan to identify gaps in treatment and support for families, to better direct medical research and intervention for the approximate eight Australian babies born each day with a heart defect.

With survival rates improving, Mr Hunt said there were now more adults than children living with congenital heart disease, but they needed lifelong and highly specialised care.

Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers will be one of them.

 

Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers was born with a congenital heart defect. Picture Jay Town
Six-week-old Joshua Chalmers was born with a congenital heart defect. Picture Jay Town

 

He has already undergone three open-heart surgeries at the Royal Children's Hospital after he was born with "half a heart", and faces two more procedures before he starts school to remedy the hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

"You look back years ago when survival rates were much less, but it's so much higher now," said Joshua's mother, Sharon Chalmers.

"We wouldn't see that improvement without supporting further research.

"This is giving children a greater chance at life."

More Stories

$26m investment children health heart conditions

Top Stories

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking SHE allegedly left a fire unattended in her backyard before it spread into bushland.

    Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    premium_icon Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    News The highway was closed for some time after the incident

    18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    premium_icon 18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    Crime Assault could have led to a "lengthy period of time” behind bars

    FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

    FIRE EMERGENCY: Up to date fire warnings

    Breaking Fires continue to burn west of Tabulam and at Jennings