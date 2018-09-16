$268,000 for world-class mountain bike facility at Lismore

Cameron Arnold from Southern Cross University, Lismore MP Thomas George, Tony Duffy from Lismore City Council, and Chris Irish from Richmond River Riders.

WORK will soon start on an international-standard mountain bike facility at Lismore, with more than $268,956 announced for the project.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the grant will fund 10km of mountain bike trails and signage at Southern Cross University.

It marks the first stage of a planned 60km trail.

Mr George said the project will not only increase the profile of mountain biking in northern NSW but also boost the region's economy.

"This project, born out of collaboration between Lismore City Council, Southern Cross University and local mountain bike groups will allow Lismore to host state, national and international mountain bike events once complete," he said.

"With a focus on cross country and endurance style competition, the trails will be open to the public, offering great health benefits and new sporting opportunities right on the city's door step."

Efforts have been taken in the planning stage to ensure the facility meets international race standards, allowing the trail to be promoted around the globe.