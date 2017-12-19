2655 short-stay rentals represents a 'significant problem'

OF the 15,654 dwellings in the Byron Shire 2655 properties, or 17 per cent, were advertised on holiday platforms such as Airbnb in 2017.

With the NSW school holidays now underway things are starting to get busy and thousands of people are expected to spend their annual holidays in the Byron Shire.

The council has made it clear it intends to prosecute those who are letting unauthorised short-term holiday letting.

Byron Shire Council's Acting General Manager, Mark Arnold, said accommodation was at a premium and many people were renting out their homes for short-term holiday accommodation.

"Short-term holiday rentals, whose operators work with council and obey the rules, are important in the overall supply of accommodation in the Byron Shire but we have a significant problem with people who rent their homes for unauthorised holiday letting," Mr Arnold said.

"Problems arise when there is a constant stream of visitors moving through residential neighbourhoods and staying for short amounts of time," he said.

"There often seems to be little regard for residents who are subjected to loud music, anti-social behaviour and late-night parties and this is disrupting the lives of local people.

"Our residents are constantly telling us they are tired of being victims of the tourism industry when it comes to the impact on their home lives and when you consider that of the 4265 holiday listings on Airbnb in the Northern Rivers that more than half are in the Byron Shire you can see how big the problem is," Mr Arnold said.

"Council has recently resolved to make clear its intention to prosecute the owners of unauthorised short-term rental accommodation, and residents who believe their neighbours are doing the wrong thing, are asked to contact Byron Shire Council," he said.