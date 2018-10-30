Menu
Crime

261 cannabis plants seized during police search

30th Oct 2018 7:05 AM
A 54-YEAR-OLD man will appear in Lismore Local Court today to face serious drug charges after more than 200 cannabis plants were found at a Northern Rivers property.

Lismore police will allege that on October 24 they executed a search warrant on a property at Bungawalbin.

Police located 261 cannabis plants and 185 grams of cannabis leaf.

At 12.15pm on Monday police arrested a 54-year-old Bungawalbin man at Woodburn police station.

He was conveyed to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with a number of serious drug offences, including cultivating and possessing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear in court today.

