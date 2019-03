OPERATION: Westpac Helicopter was called to car crash in Clothiers Creek.

EMEREGENCY services are treating a man with head injuries following a single vehicle crashed into a tree at Clothiers Creek.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has arrived at the scene in Clothiers Creek to assist.

Paramedics are treating the 26yr-old-man for head injuries.

He will be flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

