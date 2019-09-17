26 homes destroyed as bushfires continue to burn

PROPERTY LOST TO BUSHFIRES: RFS fire crews at the Long Gully Rd bushfire near Drake have reported at least 16 homes have been lost so far.

AS BUSHFIRES continue to burn out of control across the state and the region, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing to assess properties and communities impacted by the recent NSW bush fires.

RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd confirmed at least 16 homes had been destroyed at the Long Gully Road fire near Drake.

He said this number may change as the fire continues to burn and crews have been unable to complete their assessment until conditions are safe to do so.

"Falling trees across roads are obviously restricting access to out assessment crews," he said.

"There is the likelihood of further damage to properties but we need to assess if these are homes, sheds or outbuildings.

"Crews have been back-burning and the town of Drake has been surrounded by fire so we anticipate conditions will ease this morning."

But he said dry atmospheric conditions this afternoon and the threat of dry lightening is keeping fire-fighters on high alert.

Insp Shepherd said over the past few days, teams have assessed a large number of properties which were threatened by the fires, confirming a total of 26 homes have now been destroyed across the region.

Seven homes were destroyed at the Bees Nest fire near Armidale and two homes were destroyed at the Shark Creek bush fire near Yamba.

One home was destroyed at the Mount McKenzie Road bush fire near Tenterfield.

Across NSW, the latest confirmed losses from the fires are:

. 26 homes destroyed, 13 damaged, 612 in the direct area saved

. 6 facilities destroyed, 2 damaged, 51 saved

. 77 outbuildings destroyed, 50 damaged, 545 saved.