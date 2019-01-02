Menu
Shelley Beach at sunrise.
Shelley Beach at sunrise. Jacinta Dexter
26 beautiful images to celebrate the new year

2nd Jan 2019 1:26 PM

OUR first Photo of the Week callout for the year attracted beautiful images from around the region - sunsets, animals and fireworks capturing the photographers' eye.

A selection of images are featured here.

 

To see more, go to our Facebook site.

To add your photo, go to our Facebook page on Monday nights and upload your image with a caption.

The photo with the most likes becomes our Facebook cover photo. The photos also feature online and on the Northern Star website.

