Ballina Shire Council mayor David Wright with Arts Minister, Don Harwin, officially opening the Lennox Head Cultural Centre.
$2.5M project creates ‘magic’ space for Lennox Head

Adam Daunt
29th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
RENOVATIONS to the Lennox Head Cultural Centre have been officially opened at a special ceremony.

Arts Minister Don Harwin and Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright did the honours on Monday.

The pair were joined by MLC Ben Franklin and Ballina MP Tamara Smith to unveil the upgrades, which cost $2.58 million, including $1.83 million from the NSW Regional Cultural Fund and $750,000 from Ballina Shire Council.

Cr Wright said he expected the upgrades to make the facility a prime arts facility on the North Coast.

"It started as multipurpose facility which didn't really do anything well … but now we have facilities that can compete with anything on the North Coast and it's going to attract people to come here," he said.

"This will all tie into the main street, with $10 million … it's going to be absolutely magic."

The work includes upgrades to the theatre's acoustics as well as new airconditioning to the theatre and central foyer, a new projector and screen and the installation of a solar system.

 

Arts Minister Don Harwin MLC speaking at the opening of the Lennox Head Cultural Centre.
Ben Franklin said being able to see the finished product of the long-anticipated upgrade was exciting.

"I remember four or five years ago when David and I drove around the shire talking about all the different things that needed to be done, this was on that list of 33 things and we've been working through them one by one, it's so exciting," he said.

Mr Harwin said the NSW Government was committed to helping programs which would create positive change in the community.

"This project is one of 136 that are making a real difference to communities big and small right around the state," he said.

Cr Wright said he anticipated the centre would provide a boost to the local economy.

"Not only will this provide additional income to operate and maintain the facility, but it will bring income into businesses across the community," he said.

