Plans for a new eye clinic near Lismore Base Hospital have been approved by the council.
$2.5m medical centre to be a 'show-piece of architecture'

Alison Paterson
13th May 2019 12:00 AM
PLANS for a $2.5 million dollar medical centre - which will be a "show-piece of architecture" in a residential zone near Lismore Base Hospital - have been approved by Lismore City Council.

The development application for the ophthalmology practice was submitted by planners Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of MBL Eye Surgeons in September 2018.

The Hunter Street site is currently zoned residential and has a house on the land.

But development consultant Damian Chapelle, said the council should be congratulated for their foresight in creating a health precinct, and said it was going to be a sensational building.

Mr Chapelle said DFJ Architects will create "a show-piece placed on the periphery of the health precinct" and the existing building would be demolished.

"It will provide a good interface between the health and residential precincts," he said.

"Council took a proactive step of implementing a health precinct around the hospital.

"As soon as the constructions approvals are green-lighted they will go through a tender process."

According to the architectural design statement from DFJ Architects, the proposed development "is seen as a clear addition to the larger Lismore Health Precinct".

The plan said the centre will eventually allow a total maximum of three practitioners and seven employees to be operating at any one time when stages one and two of the development are operating concurrently.

This development will include three screening rooms, two consultation rooms, an injection room, procedure room, laser room, tech room, reception, office and three waiting rooms.

Stage two is for a commercial premises on the ground floor, which may be subject to a separate development application in the future.

The practice will be attended by one to two ophthalmologists each day in addition to one to two technicians and one office staff member per ophthalmologist on duty.

It is anticipated that between 50-60 clients will attend the premises per day, with an average of four patients per hour.

