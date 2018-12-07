257 new police officers, but only one for our area

A new police officer will be coming to the North Coast.

A TOTAL of 257 new probationary constables will join the NSW Police Force today, but only one of those has been assigned to the Northern Rivers.

One constable will join the Tweed Byron Police District after today's attestation ceremony.

However the Richmond Police District - which includes the areas of Lismore, Casino and Ballina - will not receive a single new officer.

It was a similar situation during the last police allocation in April this year, when no new police officers joined the Richmond or Tweed Byron police districts.

In fact, it is the fourth snub in a row for the Richmond Police District, which also didn't receive an allocation in December last year, or any new recruits after the April 2017 graduation.

Tweed-Byron received five new officers this time last year, and this year's new recruit will start work on Monday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the probationary constables had "already proven themselves physically and academically to reach this point".

"From Monday they will experience the reward of serving the community as a police officer," he said.

"For the next 12 months they will continue to study and learn what it truly means to wear the uniform at Police Area Commands and Police Districts across the state."