$250,000 boost to revitalise Lismore’s CBD

LISMORE City Council is announcing a $250,000 grant which is set to help their goal of revitalising the Lismore CBD.

The grant is part of a Business Flood Grant program.

The grant is derived from the NSW Government’s $1.5 million grant to help improve the Lismore CBD.

This project is one of four being funded from the state government grant.

The council has committed to improving the CBD with this announcement following on from the laneway project announced earlier this year.

More to come.