Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This striking shot of lightning over Injune was taken during Wednesday night's storm, which caused widespread power outages.
This striking shot of lightning over Injune was taken during Wednesday night's storm, which caused widespread power outages. Tanya Horn
News

25,000 without power as crews work to find damage

Christine Mckee
by
4th Dec 2018 6:32 PM | Updated: 6:52 PM

MORE than 25,000 customers are without power across the Capricornia region after this afternoon's massive thunderstorm.

Livingstone has been hardest hit with 16,841 power outages.

In Rockhampton Region 8,179 customers are without power.

An Ergon spokesman said now the storm had passed crews had headed out to try to find the damage.

At this stage there is no indication of how long the situation will remain.

An Ergon spokesman said some repairs could happen quickly but some customers could expect to be without power for a number of hours, depending on the level of damage sustained.

More Stories

power outage queensland weather rockyweather storm
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman trapped after Pacific Hwy head-on

    Woman trapped after Pacific Hwy head-on

    Breaking SIX ambulance crews have been called to the scene, where one person is trapped.

    Why this huge ex-military plane is landing in Lismore

    Why this huge ex-military plane is landing in Lismore

    News The aircraft is intact and functional - minus the military secrets

    Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    premium_icon Driver who hit cyclists on Bruxner Highway pleads guilty

    Crime But he will dispute the police's version of events

    Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    premium_icon Hotter, cooler, rainy: Spring weather a mixed bag

    Weather BoM sums up spring as we prepare for scorching summer

    Local Partners