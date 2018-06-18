25,000 people and $30m in sales at 'perfect' Primex

THESE boots were made for walking at Primex 2018, Casino.

A BRIGHT and sunny day saw thousands turn out for the third and final day of Primex 2018 at Casino on the weekend.

The final day coincided with a major date change announcement for Primex 2019.

The event will move forward to May 16, 17 and 18 next year, said Primex Field Days Director Bruce Wright.

"The move allows buyers and sellers a month to settle on purchases before the end of the financial year and dovetails nicely into the beginning of the biggest show of all - Casino Beef Week," Mr Wright said.

The three-day Primex field event has injected more than $5 million into the Kyogle, Grafton, Lismore and Casino regions, he said.

"Sales are expected to peak at somewhere between $20 and $30 million and we've seen 25000 come through the doors, exceeding our goal of 20000."

Mr Wright said continual surveys garnishing customer and exhibitor feedback over the three-day-event are part of the five year plan to make Primex the must see primary industry expo in Australia.

"It helps us provide good information for all our stakeholders."

Exhibitor numbers have grown a massive 30 per cent this year with 320 stalls spread across on the 12.5ha site.

Bushmans Tanks distributor Paul Halloran has been exhibiting at Primex for 11 years. This year has been "an absolute cracker and the best weather in 11 years,'' he said on Saturday.

Much of his business has been repeat customers at this years Primex. "We do all the service delivery,fittings, everything."

From Rockhampton, Dalby, Emerald, Orange and right across to South Australia and down to Victoria, Bushmans Tanks are used by large and small landholders alike, he said.

"I love the Northern Rivers and Tablelands,'' Mr Halloran said. "They are the genuine article, not pretentious."