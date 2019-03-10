25,000 feast at Eat The Street festival

The Pitts Family Circus: Pitts family circus love to make people happy! A small street Theatre Show, 'The Pitts' have toured the world seven times.

Amber Gibson

EAT THE street 2019 hosted their biggest turn out yet, achieving their mission to activate the Lismore CBD.

Up to 25,000 people flocked to Magellan Street on Saturday to experience local food, music, and entertainment.

Close friends and Lismore locals Helen Colemen and Shaun Wilson have attended the festival since it began and mark it as the best festival in town.

"It's the food but also the sense of community and how you meet people that happen to be walking by,” Mr. Wilson said.

"It's one of the best community events we have, we love it and make a point of coming,” Ms Coleman said.

Acting city centre manager, Andrew Walker anticipated crowds would trump last years turn out of 21,000 people.

"I was gobsmacked at the amount of people here after I walked out of the master-chef cooking classes.”

"We have great local produce in the area, so many great local farmers markets, produce markets, and organic markets.

"The festival allows people to discover talented people take that food from the ground and make something gorgeous that sits on a plate in front of you,” Mr Walker said.

Foodies were spoilt throughout the day with white marquees full of food and wine as well as access to cooking classes hosted by award winning chefs such as Matt Golinski .

At the music stage, eight bands offered an eclectic mix of international and local performances.

"It's all about activated the CBD space here and getting people to recognise what great local restaurants their are in Lismore,” Mr Walker said.

The circus also came to town with The Pitts Family Circus leaving the crowd in stitches after their theatre show.