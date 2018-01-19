2,500 school lunches over the years? You'll need some help

CREATING a healthy lunch box just got that much easier for parents on the Northern Rivers with the Cancer Council's new Healthy Lunch Box website.

The website includes recipes, ideas and tips - and it also features an interactive lunch box builder that enables parents and their kids to plan a healthy lunch box on their smart-phone, tablet or computer.

Cancer Council NSW's Nutrition Project Officer Juanita Nantes said parents want quick and easy access to healthy recipes and inspiration on how to vary lunch box content.

"With one child eating about 2,500 lunches throughout their years at school, many parents report that packing lunch boxes can be a chore, especially when it comes to getting kids enthusiastic about healthy options such as fruit and vegetables,” Ms Nantes said.

It comes as part of the Cancer Council NSW's Eat It To Beat It program and is designed to show parents how easy it is to plan a healthy lunch box that kids will love to eat while encouraging behaviour that has lifelong cancer prevention benefits.

"The lunch box builder is a great way to get your kids involved and excited about what they'll find in their lunch box each day,” Ms Nantes said.

"Adding fruit and vegetables to the lunch box every day is a simple way to ensure children are getting the vitamins, minerals and fibre they need to fuel concentration in the classroom - and the cancer prevention benefits of eating a healthy and balanced diet are so important too.”

One in three cancer cases can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating well, being active and maintaining a healthy weight.

However, only 7 per cent of NSW children eat enough vegetables and 22 per cent of children are overweight or obese.

Ms Nantes said that's why it is important for parents to teach their children healthy habits early on.

"The Healthy Lunch Box website provides something for everyone. Parents are sure to find something that appeals to the fussiest of eaters and parents can even use the website as inspiration for their own lunches,” she said.

The website has been made possible thanks to the ongoing generosity of OUTRUN CANCER (www.outruncancer.com) and the community.

Visit healthylunchbox.com.au and pack a tasty healthy lunch box today!