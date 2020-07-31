Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
North Coast Local Land Services is starting a new program to gather details about wild dogs.
North Coast Local Land Services is starting a new program to gather details about wild dogs.
News

$250 vouchers up for grabs for information on wild dogs

31st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WILD dogs continue to be a significant pest species on the Northern Rivers, attacking livestock and native animals, spreading diseases and threatening human safety.

North Coast Local Land Services is seeking the assistance of the community to gather information on wild dog genetics by providing samples from any wild dogs that are controlled as part of their regular management programs.

These samples will be tested to determine the genetic makeup and the kinship of wild dogs.

This information will be used to help local and regional wild dog control groups better target their management activity.

The project will run for five years and is part of a national program to gain information on the relatedness of wild dogs and their dispersion across the landscape.

North Coast Local Land Services' invasive pests team leader, Dean Chamberlin, said: "By knowing which dog is related to which other dogs, we can work out the size of the area local people have to consider for effective control of livestock predation."

"Having a better understanding of wild dog movements through the landscape helps us to identify which neighbouring landholders need to work together for better control.

"This can help to reduce impacts on livestock, wildlife, domestic pets and people."

Local Land Services is keen to recognise participation in the Wild Dog DNA Sampling Project by offering a monthly prize draw of a $250 voucher to your local produce store, firearms dealer or trapping supply store for eligible participants who submit samples.

For more information phone Tiffany Felton on 1300 795 299.

north coast local land services northern rivers community foundation wild dogs
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of biting cop’s ear set to go to trial

        premium_icon Man accused of biting cop’s ear set to go to trial

        News ***WARNING: GRAPHIC*** Lismore man is accused of biting the ear of an off-duty police officer.

        Bank robber faces court after pleading guilty

        premium_icon Bank robber faces court after pleading guilty

        News THE man entered a Ballina bank and demanded cash from the teller.

        Saving one of Ballina’s historic treasures

        premium_icon Saving one of Ballina’s historic treasures

        News IT’S one of Australia’s most historically significant vessels