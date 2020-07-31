$250 vouchers up for grabs for information on wild dogs

North Coast Local Land Services is starting a new program to gather details about wild dogs.

WILD dogs continue to be a significant pest species on the Northern Rivers, attacking livestock and native animals, spreading diseases and threatening human safety.

North Coast Local Land Services is seeking the assistance of the community to gather information on wild dog genetics by providing samples from any wild dogs that are controlled as part of their regular management programs.

These samples will be tested to determine the genetic makeup and the kinship of wild dogs.

This information will be used to help local and regional wild dog control groups better target their management activity.

The project will run for five years and is part of a national program to gain information on the relatedness of wild dogs and their dispersion across the landscape.

North Coast Local Land Services' invasive pests team leader, Dean Chamberlin, said: "By knowing which dog is related to which other dogs, we can work out the size of the area local people have to consider for effective control of livestock predation."

"Having a better understanding of wild dog movements through the landscape helps us to identify which neighbouring landholders need to work together for better control.

"This can help to reduce impacts on livestock, wildlife, domestic pets and people."

Local Land Services is keen to recognise participation in the Wild Dog DNA Sampling Project by offering a monthly prize draw of a $250 voucher to your local produce store, firearms dealer or trapping supply store for eligible participants who submit samples.

For more information phone Tiffany Felton on 1300 795 299.