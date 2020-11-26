25 years on, man reunited with his long, lost wallet

LOST AND FOUND: After being lost for 25 years Paul Davis (right) was stoked that Joseph Bewes was able to hand it back after his friends found it in the sand dunes at Lennox Heads.

WHEN Paul Davis went to meet the good Samaritan, who was able to hand over the wallet he'd lost a quarter of a century ago, he took a few beers.

Mr Davis, 45, said he was looking forward to meeting Joseph Bewes, who had the wallet passed onto him after some friends found it in the sand dunes where it had been lost on New Year's Eve back in 1995 - the year Mr Bewes was born.

"I think I'll take some beer to say thank you," Mr Davis said after he was contacted via social media about the amazing find.

"It's brought back a lot memories, I had nearly forgotten all about it.

"It's great to think someone is honest enough to hand this back."

So on Friday, after work, Mr Davis headed over to Lennox Head where he met Mr Bewes and they shared a brew or two.

Earlier Mr Davis said he lost the wallet while "turning cartwheels on the beach and drinking Passion Pop on New Year's Eve in 1994 at Lennox Head beach."

"It had some money, all my cards and ID," he said.

"We went back the next day and searched the beach, went up and down the sand and looked in the surf, but no luck."

Mr Bewes, 25, said his mates were doing a surf check earlier in the week when they located the battered wallet on the tide line at Lennox Head beach.

"They sat down and were kicking their feet in the sand when they found it and after they told me, I decided that if I lost my wallet, I'd want someone to do the right thing," he said.

"So I put it up on social media."

Mr Bewes posted: "Paul G Davis. Found your wallet washed up on the beach. Sorry all the cards expired in '95 but the five bucks might still be good."