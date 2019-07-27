25-year battle to fix this 'dangerous' Lismore road

A GROUP of Lismore residents locked in a 25-year battle with the council to have their dangerous street changed have not given up the fight.

Don Granatelli has lived in Esyth Street, Girards Hill, for 19 years, and said many residents believed it was only a matter of time before there was a serious accident because of the narrow and "dangerous” configuration of the road.

"The road is just too narrow and there is a very dangerous crest where you just can't see what is coming over the other side,” he said.

"You can't fit a bus between the painted lines, you certainly can't have two buses pass each other on the road, but this is a major bus route, with school buses.”

Mr Granatelli said more than 24 residents banded together in 1995 to sign a petition calling for the council to make changes.

Since then, traffic volumes have only increased, especially due to the fact Esyth Street is the only way for drivers to get from East Lismore to the Ballina Street bridge if they want to bypass the congestion of major roundabouts.

"I know the council can't afford to widen the road, but they have to recognise there is a safety issue,” he said.

"A 'no accident means no action' attitude is just not acceptable.

"Where school buses and children are concerned there is no excuse to play Russian roulette with their lives.”

Mr Granatelli said there would be simple and low-cost solutions to ease the problem, including decreasing the speed to 25km/h at the crest and painting warning lines on the road to alert users to the narrowness of the apex.

The council's assets manager, Anthony Magarry, said he understood residents' fears about the poor configuration of the road, but said the risk was not as high as they believed.

He said the council's position was supported by NSW Roads and Maritime Services data, which dates back to 2000, showing no accidents have occurred at the site.

Other roads throughout the LGA were a higher priority, he said, and it was "very unlikely” the work requested by Esyth St residents would be included in the council's works program.

The council will undertake a number of other options to ease the risk of an accident, including asking police to undertake patrols in the area as well as regular patrols by council rangers to inspect the area for non-compliant parking.