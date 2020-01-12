25 PHOTOS: Giant pumpkins bring grins to town

Pat Harley drives the forklift to weigh pumpkins at Kyogle's Giant Pumpkin Competition.

ASSIVE pumpkins were lined up in Stratheden St in Kyogle on Saturday to be weighed by a forklift with a sling.

Knockrow grower Dale Oliver's pumpkin was an obvious winner as its size dwarfed the other entries in the Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition weighing in at 676.5kg.

Venessa Kook was thrilled to come third in the Open Pumpkin category.

Heather McCoy from Toonumbar entered her first scone competition ever and won.

Glenda Watts from Kyogle won the pumpkin pie competition.

In the Pumpkin Art Exhibition the winner of the $500 first prize was Tara Gibbs

Judges by Helen Trustum the Junior Section winners were:

1st - Vera Pyle

2nd - Jethro Gibbs

3rd - Clare Judge

Open Section winners were:

1st - Tara Gibbs

2nd - Rodney Brown

3rd - Vicki Tulle