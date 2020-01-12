25 PHOTOS: Giant pumpkins bring grins to town
ASSIVE pumpkins were lined up in Stratheden St in Kyogle on Saturday to be weighed by a forklift with a sling.
Knockrow grower Dale Oliver's pumpkin was an obvious winner as its size dwarfed the other entries in the Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition weighing in at 676.5kg.
Venessa Kook was thrilled to come third in the Open Pumpkin category.
Heather McCoy from Toonumbar entered her first scone competition ever and won.
Glenda Watts from Kyogle won the pumpkin pie competition.
In the Pumpkin Art Exhibition the winner of the $500 first prize was Tara Gibbs
Judges by Helen Trustum the Junior Section winners were:
1st - Vera Pyle
2nd - Jethro Gibbs
3rd - Clare Judge
Open Section winners were:
1st - Tara Gibbs
2nd - Rodney Brown
3rd - Vicki Tulle