25 of the biggest and best garage sales on today

The Northern Rivers' Second Hand Saturday promises something for everyone.

SECOND Hand Saturday is on this weekend with more than 750 garage sales registered across the region.

We have a list of the top 25 garage sales to put on your highlight list.

Ballina Shire

1. Ballina Public School

More than just your usual garage sale, with face painting, sausage sizzle and cake stall to keep the kids entertained while parents look through an array of household items, toys, books and more.

All proceeds go back to the school.

48 Crane St, Ballina.

2. Fernleigh Public School

The students have been busy getting prepared. You will find everything from plants, eggs and veggies to toys, books, clothing and home-wares.

All proceeds go back to the school.

3. Silkwood Drive Lennox Head

All things water related on offer at 6 Silkwood Drive, with kayaks, surfboards and even a pressure cleaner.

4. Meerschaum Vale Hall

A community garage sale is on offer with plenty of items on sale, including: home-wares, fashion and collectables.

5. Ballina Country Women's Association

Grab a scone and a cup of tea with the Ballina CWA at 2/72 Swift Street. Only quality items on sale.

Byron Shire

6. Ann Street, Mullumbimby

7 and 8 Ann Street have a variety of items on offer, featuring a wedding dress, home-wares and clothing.

7. Barby Crescent, Bangalow

Fishing for a bargain? 6 and 7 Barby Cres have plenty of fishing gear and more on sale.

8. 12b Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay

French vintage film lamp, retro and collectables, plants, fashion and accessories.

9. 116 Blindmouth Road, Main Arm

Stunning antique carved furniture, handmade and bespoke furniture, tea pot and kettle collection and collectable art.

Clarence Valley

10. Maclean Preschool

Come and meet dirtgirl and watch the new series of get grubby TV (from 8am to 840am). The Mayor will be there as well. A community fundraiser with amazing array of home-wares, books, toys and more on offer.

11. Tucabia Community Hall

Dirtgirl will also make a special appearance here from around 9am.

12. Clarence River Men's Shed

Handmade items for sale at the men's shed, 130 Jubilee St Townsend.

Lismore City

13. 20 Highway Crescent, Modanville

A collection of 1950's teddy bears on sale here. Something you will definitely want to see, especially for a trip down memory lane.

14. 22 Dunromin Drive, Modanville

Showcasing a vintage 1979 Jayco Poptop Caravan.

15. Spring Street, East Lismore

An amazing array of collectable porcelain pieces on sale at 45 Spring Street.

16. Dalley Street, East Lismore

For the motorcycle enthusiast you cannot miss the motorbikes, trailers and much more on sale at 85 Dalley Street.

Kygole

17. St Brigid's Primary School, Kyogle

The students, teachers and parent community have organised a fantastic garage sale offering refreshments as well as the chance to support the school.

22 Groom St, Kyogle.

18. Stratheden Street, Kyogle

Mag wheels, fitness equipment, air compressor all on sale at 43 Stratheden St.

19. 11 Wiangaree Back Road

Everything you need to do a little work around the house - peddle car utility, axes and cut saws.

Richmond Valley

20. Gregors Road, Spring Grove

20, 35 and 70 Gregors Rd Spring Grove - It will be easy to find something from these 3 garage sales all on the 1 street. For example number 20 has a wine press and grape crusher!

21. 72 Convent Parade, Casino

Aged care mobility equipment, singer treadle sewing machine

22. 15 Light Street Casino

Carnival and vintage glassware, antiques and pottery.

Tweed Shire

23. Bilambil Preschool

Come and meet scrapboy and the greenthumbs from the new series of get grubby TV from 8am. On offer are a range of goods, refreshments and you'll be supporting a great cause.

24. Riversdale Boulevard, Banora Point

From a jet ski and trailer to camping equipment - this garage sale is sure to draw a crowd.

25. Corner Proudfoots Lane and Brisbane Street Murwillambah

Best place to find some great vintage clothing and accessories.