$2.5 million to fix 5 bridges: Is yours one of them?

O'Mearas Bridge in the Byron Shire will be replaced. File photo. Marc Stapelberg

THE latest Fixing Country Roads funding round will fund $2.5 million worth of projects across the Byron Shire.

The funding will rebuild five bridges:

Scarrabelottis

James

Booyong

O'Meara's

Parkers.

The project, co-funded with a federal contribution, will see the installation of five former Australian Defence Force steel bridges with the existing timber bridges to be dismantled.

This will increase the load limit to 44 tonnes on each of the five bridges.

The funding will also provide much needed maintenance work to be completed on landscaping the sites including the clearing of vegetation, slope stabilisation and the relocation of power infrastructure.

Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, said this investment would significantly reduce costs to business and industry, while driving economic growth and improving the lives of people across the state.

"The upgrade will reduce travel time by an average of 10 minutes for heavy vehicles who have previously had to take longer routes,” he said.

"Economic growth in rural areas relies on agricultural commodities, industrial products and natural resources being able to move to market efficiently.”

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said safe and reliable roads were essential to maintaining standard of living.

"Regional NSW produces around 210 million tonnes of freight a year, with freight volume expected to increase by 25 per cent over the next 40 years,” she said.