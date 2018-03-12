$2.5 million road upgrade for Summerland Way

Roadworks are to be carried out on Summerland Way.

Roadworks are to be carried out on Summerland Way. Valerie Horton

ROADWORK will commence on Summerland Way near Woodenbong next Tuesday as part of the Summerland Way safety improvement project.

MP Thomas George said the NSW Government is providing $2.5 million to resurface a 2.5 kilometre section of Summerland Way near Glen Road.

"Summerland Way is a popular tourist and freight road, particularly for the logging industry, and is an important link to regional NSW,” Mr George said.

"The project aims to provide a safer road environment for motorists and will involve drainage improvements, guardrail replacement and slope stabilisation.

"Kyogle Council will carry out the work on behalf of Roads and Maritime and it is expected to take until July to complete.”

This project is in addition to major safety improvement work to stabilise the embankment on Summerland Way around 36 kilometres north of Kyogle, which is being carried out between Monday 12 and Wednesday 28 March.

During that project, the road will be closed temporarily from 8pm until 2am each night to allow work to be carried out safely and efficiently and with the minimum possible traffic disruptions.

Mr George said: "There will be no road closures during the work near Glen Road however, lane closures and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.

"Motorists should plan their trip, allow extra travel time and follow the directions of traffic control and signs.”

Work will be carried out from Tuesday March 13 on weekdays between 7am and 6pm and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.