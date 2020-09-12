$2.5M business was always in tea leaves for mumpreneur

Jordana Edwards, owner of Clean Tea and The Breastfeeding Tea Co, won several awards including gold for best regional business.

WHAT began as a market stall in a Byron Bay market has grown into a multimillion-dollar tea empire thanks to Jordana Edwards.

Ms Edwards started Clean Tea and The Breastfeeding Tea Co in 2013 as a way to provide teas without additives while the Breastfeeding Tea co helps babies with reflux and colic.

Ms Edwards said the business kicked into gear after a Facebook post went viral beyond her wildest dreams.

"I realised that we had no brand identity so we set forward to create the brand you see today, I put a twenty dollar boosted post (on Facebook) with new images, and new product in our sample box and it caused a 2283 per cent increase in sales," she said.

"So we went from kitchen bench to 160 square metre, two-storey factory in Byron Bay pretty quickly."

Since that moment, the company has gone from strength to strength with global expansion and a new premises in Tweed.

"It really did take seven years to get to this point, last year we turned over a million (dollars) and this year we're going to at least hit 2.5 (million dollars) so we've almost doubled our sales year-on-year since the 2015 increase," Ms Edwards said.

As an exclusively online business, Clean Tea and The Breastfeeding Tea Co takes a unique approach to business.

"We only employ mums and we have school hours, so they all work nine till three … I continue my work life balance so it was really important that my staff had the same."

Ms Edwards recently claimed several awards at the 2020 AusMumpreneur awards, including gold for best regional business in the NSW/ACT region.

The Tweed resident said the journey so far had been as much about self-development as a business venture.

"I've evolved myself and learnt so much myself about being a food producer, about being an employer, about being a leader, I've had to learn so much along the way, I've made mistakes but that's part of the growth."

To see more about Clean Tea and The Breastfeeding Tea Co, see www.cleantea.com.au and www.breastfeedingteaco.com.