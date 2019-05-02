25 jobs to be slashed at Goonellabah aged care facility

Jobs will be cut at a local aged care facility.

A NUMBER of jobs will be slashed at a Goonellabah aged care facility, according to the Health Services Union.

In a statement issued this morning, the union revealed Uniting Caroona planned to cut 25 jobs, and reduce hours for another 60 workers.

The job cuts will affect kitchen and catering staff, while shift reductions will affect catering, cleaning and physiotherapy staff.

Union secretary Gerard Hayes said shift workers at Feros Care's aged care facilities in Kingscliff, Byron Bay and Bangalow had also been told they will have their hours reduced.

He said the job cuts and shift reductions were a blow to local workers and to aged care residents.

"The Federal Government has wound back aged care funding by almost $2 billion, putting further pressure on the aged care sector at a time when it is already struggling to cope,” he said.

"The reality is now starting to bite in places like Goonellabah, Kingscliff, Byron Bay and Bangalow.

"These cuts to jobs and shifts will hurt local workers and their families, while also bringing into question the level of care that can be provided to aged care residents.”

Mr Hayes said the Aged Care Royal Commission had revealed the aged care model in Australia is broken.

"Operators are being forced to continually reduce their labour costs by cutting staff and increasing their reliance on casual employment, outsourcing and labour hire,” he said.

"It's time to rethink the way we fund aged care and look after our older Australians.”