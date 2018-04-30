25 exciting things coming to the Northern Rivers soon

Check out some big projects coming to the region.

FROM cannabis farms to hospitals to shopping centres, there are some big infrastructure projects - collectively worth millions of dollars - coming to the Northern Rivers.

BALLINA SHIRE

1. Indoor sports centre at Ballina

In 2017 the council reached an agreement with the Department of Education to construct a two-court indoor sports centre to be integrated with the new Ballina Coast High School.

The concept design the proposed indoor sports centre has been completed and the development application was recently approved by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina indoor sports centre. Contributed

2. Ballina and Alstonville pool upgrades

Woollam Constructions has been appointed to design and construct both the Ballina and Alstonville Swimming Pools.

Once completed, the up-to-date aquatic facilities will become valuable community assets for the next 40 years.

The up-to-date aquatic facilities will include:

FINA compliant 50m heated pools. Each pool will have eight 2.5m-wide lanes for competition swimming and water polo games

25m x 15m heated enclosable pools. Each pool can be used for swimming lessons, children's play, lap swimming and rehabilitation

access ramps into all pools

wet play splash areas for children

the Ballina pool will have a new amenities building and transparent fencing along the Richmond River

enhanced landscaping at each site.

Drone footage shot on Wednesday shows the latest developments of the Alstonville Pool upgrade. Andrew Trease

3. New Ballina high school

After 87 years in operation, Ballina High closed its doors in December 2016 to make way for the new Ballina Coast High School.

Ballina High School project is well underway and consists of a three storey structure made up of administration, teaching spaces, trade spaces (commercial kitchens, construction, woodwork, Textiles and metalwork) and community engagement areas.

The two storey structure to the side is a multipurpose building with 2 full size basketball courts, learning spaces and even a recording studio. Surrounding these two buildings is significant landscaped areas.

An artist's impression of the new Ballina Coast High School.

4. Captain Cook Memorial Park

Stage 1 upgrade to Captain Cook Memorial Park is underway.

Captain Cook Memorial Park is located adjacent to the Ballina RSL in River Street, Ballina.

These works will focus creating a new park entry to significantly enhance the visual appeal of the park from River Street.

A network of paths will also make the park more inviting and encourage greater movement towards the scenic Richmond River.

LISMORE

5. Lismore airport upgrade

The Lismore Aviation Centre encompasses the general aviation area of Lismore Regional Airport.

The centre is currently expanding and improving its facilities as it strives to become the busiest and most diverse general aviation centre in the region.

Lismore City Council completed a 1.6km reseal of the Lismore Regional Airport runway in December 2017 as part of a $1.8 million upgrade to the airport and general aviation precinct.

The upgrade includes a new runway and runway lighting, new light aircraft taxiways and concrete helipad, better tourist information facilities and visitor amenities, more aircraft parking, new signage, road improvements, and better security and street-lighting.

This coincides with Lismore City Council's land release of new general aviation blocks to meet the growing demand throughout the state for land and hangar space.

Around 40 blocks will be released in stages over the next few years, and Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from aviation enthusiasts, general aviation business operators and adventure flight specialists.

Council is hoping that the Lismore Aviation Centre will be the biggest regional aviation centre between Brisbane and Sydney, and as passenger services have moved to the Gold Coast and Ballina/Byron Gateway Airport.

6. Lismore Base Hospital work

Construction is well underway for the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

Stage 3A construction was completed in July 1016. Stage 3B/3C construction is continuing through until mid 2020 when North Tower will be completed.

Stage 3C includes new inpatient wards, new intensive care unit and high dependency unit, additional plant facilities and hospital administration facilities.

Overall redevelopment completion is due in 2021.

7. Masters replacement

A construction firm has started work on the Lismore's newest shopping centre on the old Masters site in South Lismore.

According to the Brisbane-based company, Tomkins, the Lismore Home Consortium retail warehouse is the fifth site the company has started construction on since it was awarded the Queensland and Northern NSW tender for the job.

The 9500sqm site next door to the Lismore Bunnings will be divided up into seven stores, including two anchor tenants who have yet to be publicly announced.

It will be a "hybrid” retail centre primarily dedicated to the "leisure and lifestyle” category as well as featuring some homeware focused offerings.

Work is well underway to transform the old Masters hardware store in South Lismore into a new homemaker shopping centre. Hamish Broome

8. Oakes Oval upgrade

Work began on the Oakes Oval upgrade in 2017.

The $2.8 million project would feature the expansion of the oval to meet AFL standards alongside upgrade of the stadium, surrounding pathways and other improvements.

The Federal Government contributed $1.4 million to the Oakes Oval project, with the AFL, Lismore City Council and the Lismore Swans AFL matching the funds in cash or in-kind.

As part of the NSW Government's $200 million Stronger Country Communities fund the following projects will be funded; Kadina Park $101,063, northern area of Lismore Park $488,000, Thistles Park $171,050 and Hepburn Park $200,920.

ON THE BALL: Lismore Council's general manager Gary Murphy, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and mayor Isaac Smith welcomed the fast tacking of $3M upgrade funding for Oakes Oval. Alison Paterson

9. World-class baseball facility (Albert Park Baseball Complex)

The NSW Government announced this year $4.95 million to make Lismore the home of baseball in Australia.

Together with previously announced funding of $2 million from Lismore City Council, Baseball Australia and a Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure Grant, the funding will deliver a major $6.95 million upgrade of the Albert Park Baseball Complex.

The redeveloped complex will be a national operational, events and high-performance training centre, and will become the premiere baseball facility in Oceania, placing Lismore on the world stage as a baseball hub.

The upgrades will include:

playing field extensions

improved turf quality

electronic scoreboard and fencing

landscaped garden areas, picnic tables and park shelters

locker space, shower and toilet facilities

team meeting rooms

BYRON SHIRE

10. Shopping Centre (Mercato on Byron)

Construction has started at the Mercato on Byron - the new supermarket, retail and cinema complex in Jonson St.

Hutchinson Builders began earthworks on the 18-month project last year to create what is billed as being regional New South Wales' most sustainable shopping complex.

"At the centre of Byron Bay's retail district, Mercato on Byron aims to be the country's first regional shopping complex to achieve a Five Green Star rating - the town's most ambitious development in decades.”

It will include: Two storey basement, ground level Woolworths Supermarket, nine Cinema Complex, 26 Speciality Shops, Level 1 Retail and Gallery.

It will blend recycled materials, solar energy, stylish stone and timber, and will have natural light throughout.

An artist's impression of Mercato on Byron. Contributed

11. New roundabouts

Construction of a new $2 million roundabout at the intersection of Ross Lane and Byron Bay Road is under-way and works are expected to be completed towards the end of April.

Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Bayshore Drive and Ewingsdale Road is set to commence late April.

The roundabout project is a major piece of infrastructure which has been jointly funded by the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund ($2.6 million) and the Byron Shire Council ($3.1 million), costing $5.7 million.

Works will be completed in two main stages.

The first stage being the construction of the portion of the new roundabout on the southern side of Ewingsdale Road, to limit traffic disruption. This is expected to take around three months to complete.

Stage two involves connecting the existing lanes on Ewingsdale Road to the southern portion in stage one. Traffic will be disrupted and detoured during this time.

12. 1 Broken Head Road redevelopment project

1 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay, is a 7.76 hectare site that operated as the South Byron Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) from 1972 until it was recently decommissioned in 2005.

Council are seeking partnership proposals from capable and experienced proponents for the masterplanning and redevelopment of 1 Broken Head Road.

This EoI invitation is extended to the private and non-government sectors, including not-for-profits, philanthropists and other groups and consortia.

1 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay, is a 7.76 hectare site that operated as the South Byron Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) from 1972 until it was recently decommissioned in 2005. Jasmine Burke

13. Railway park revitalisation

Council is upgrading Railway Park with landscape design, seating, lighting and connective pathways.

This is one of the first projects to be progressed from the Byron Town Centre Masterplan, which was adopted by Council in June 2016.

The Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan Leadership Group, consisting of 22 community members, has been working with Council on the plan over the last 12 months.

VISION THING: Architect's rendering of plans for Railway Park in Byron Bay Contributed

RICHMOND VALLEY

14. Cannabis Farm (Casino)

It was the biggest announcement for Casino last year.

Richmond Valley Council forged a landmark partnership that could see Casino become Australia's biggest medicinal cannabis producer.

Touted as the "largest medical cannabis facility in the southern hemisphere”, at full scale it will have the capacity to support annual production of 100,000 kilograms of high-quality cannabis, which equates to an associated annual revenue generation potential of between $800 million and $1.1 billion, based on current pricing metrics in the Australian cannabis marketplace.

PUF Ventures is the company behind the $50 million cannabis facility proposed for Casino.

Based in Ontario, the company's management have claimed they aim to become a leading supplier of medical marijuana in Canada.

When the farm and production centre is up and running, the cannabis oil will not only benefit Australians with a medical condition but could also benefit from future export opportunities.

15. Biohub (Casino)

The Northern Rivers is set to create another first with plans to build Australia's first crowdfunded bioHub in Casino.

The project will build a biohub facility to transform organic waste and waste water from the Richmond Valley region into energy, clean water and other bio-products.

Brisbane based Utilitas Group Pty Ltd, a bioHub developer, has partnered with Domacom to raise $4.3 million to secure the site and develop the biohub.

Richmond Valley Council General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said Casino had been mapped as an ideal place to develop a biohub due to the sheer size of biomass from the agricultural and food processing industries.

Utilitas Group has since partnered with PUF Ventures, and formed an alliance.

Through the alliance, PVA will have long term access to stable environmentally friendly energy, nutrients and reclaimed water generated by the Utilitas bioHub.

How Biohub will work. Contributed

An illustration of what Biohub will look like. Contributed

16. Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (Stage 2)

The $14 million upgrade of Casino Saleyards is already drawing crowds from far and wide, marking a new era for livestock sales.

Richmond Valley Council says it will create a nationally significant saleyard complex which will be modern, comfortable, efficient and safe.

Stage one was officially opened this month.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

A concept vision of the new $14 million Casino saleyards complex. Rebecca Lollback

17. Manufactured Homes Estate (Evans Head)

The development for the $12,744,000 project, at 17 Memorial Airport Drive will comprise of 199 dwelling sites, construction of communal facilities (clubhouse, bowling greens and pool), construction of internal access roads and associated works.

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture. Contributed

18. Memorial Aerodrome (Evans Head)

A development application for a residential airpark development at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome was submitted to the council in 2016.

It's estimated as a $21 million development.

The multi-staged project would construct 85 residential lots, a four to five star boutique hotel and convention centre, 23 commercial lots, and a brand new aviation museum.

FLYERS' PARADISE: An aerial view of the proposed airpark subdivision at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome. Contributed

19. Woodburn Riverside Park upgrade

A $1.4 million upgrade of the riverside precinct at Woodburn will see a number of changes taking place, including a new multi-use community building, playground and central hub area, village green and memorial spaces, waterfront improvements and streetscaping.

Woodburn Riverside Precinct Master Plan 2018 Jasmine Burke

Woodburn Riverside Precinct Master Plan 2018

20. Drill Hall (Casino)

Casino's Drill Hall site is also due for a $1.6 million upgrade.

"It's an opportunity to create a new and vibrant open public space,” Mr Macdonald said.

He said council were looking at having a visitor information centre as part of the development.

For Woodburn and Drill Hall he said council would be looking to commence construction this year.

Richmond Valley Council plans for the Drill Hall site in Casino Susanna Freymark

21. Northern Rivers Rail Trail

The push for the NRRT to extend from Casino right through to Murwillumbah has grown in momentum on the back of State and Federal funding for the Murwillumbah-to-Crabbes Creek section. The NRRT Committee identified the Casino-to-Eltham section as next in line for funding. The Committee has completed extensive work inspecting the line for this section. As a result, they have been able to establish relatively tight costings, including the replacement of bridges at around $33 million ($15.5 million Casino to Lismore and $17.5 million Lismore to Eltham).

Funding is available under the Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure Program, matched dollar for dollar. Richmond Valley Council submitted the application on behalf of NRRT seeking $54,000 with funds to be matched by NRRT, Richmond Valley and Lismore Councils. If successful this money will fund a business case for the full Casino-to-Eltham section.

The rail trail route. Contributed Lismore City Council

22. Casino Showground and Racecourse

The Casino Showground master plan process is linked to a Regional Sports Infrastructure Grant Expression of Interest which closes Friday 4 May.

The plan is in draft form and has been developed with significant user group input over the past 12 months. The draft plan has also been discussed with Country Racing NSW so Council can develop a stronger partnership for the racing industry at the facility.

Key points covered in the master plan include: an undercover arens, cross-country course, stable complex, camping site.

KYOGLE

23. Bridges

The Australian Government has delivered more than $2 million to replace five timber bridges across Kyogle Shire as part of the Page Bridge Upgrade Package, with funding approved for the upgrades in December 2017.

The five bridges to be replaced are Sommerville Bridge, Boorabee Park Bridge, Burt Rayner Bridge, J Campbells Number 1 Bridge, and J Campbells Number 2 Bridge.

Work on all five bridges is expected to be completed in late 2019, weather permitting.

24. Upgrade of Kyogle Memorial Hall

Kyogle Memorial Hall will be receiving its facelift this year.

On August 2 2017, Page MP Kevin Hogan announced the $540,000 revitalisation of the hall, which will be halved between local council and the Federal Government.

"Work includes the reinstatement of the building's original entrance from the main street, alterations to the first floor area to create a space for an art gallery and cultural area, a new lift, new display areas to showcase the historic features of the hall and its uses over time, new lighting and a sound booth in the main auditorium,” Mr Hogan said.

Cr Mulholland was excited to see the joint council and government project begin its revamp.

"This is a great investment in our cultural precinct which will allow the relocation of council's Roxy Art Gallery and reinstate the front entry to the KMI (Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall),” she said.

Kyogle General Manager Graham Kennett with Page MP Kevin Hogan looking at the new proposed entry for the Kyogle Memorial Hall. Samantha Poate

25. $964,336 Funding

Applications for Round Two of the the NSW Government's $200 million Stronger Country Communities fund are open and Council has been allocated $1.4 million.

The following projects are being funded as part of stage one -