‘25 cents a day’: Council sticks to plan on raising Lismore rates

UPDATE 2.35PM: RATEPAYERS will be forking out an extra "25 cents a day" to fund Lismore City Council's backlog in roads infrastructure.

Despite the unsuccessful rescission motion on Tuesday to stop the Special Rate Variation (SRV), Mayor Isaac Smith said it was the council's role to ensure important infrastructure projects were carried out.

"The average ratepayer, if IPART approves the SRV, will pay an extra 25 cent a day from July 1 and that will go into our local road network," Cr Smith said.

"I'm actually optimistic because for the first time since World War II Lismore has a sustainable plan."

Cr Smith said if IPART approves the SRV, works will begin as soon as July 1, 2020.

"Our road network will improve, and we will deliver a good road network," he said.

"We know the income stream is coming and work will start straight away."

But Councillor Nancy Casson, who opposed the SRV and lodged the rescission motion, said the council needed to look at its practices to see how it could have let the backlog situation get so bad in recent years.

"I know nothing about swimming pools, roadworks and quarries but the what I do know is the obvious and that is there's something wrong internally for us to be in the position we're in," Cr Casson said.

"I was trying to be focused on what the council is doing internally and what the changes they can make internally."

Cr Casson said she was "disappointed" the mayor, who used his deciding vote to reject the rescission motion, didn't stick with the "status quo" and not support the SRV.

"It's disappointing the mayor didn't stay in the status quo and that's usually the case," she said.

"My understanding is that the mayor should be neutral."

ORIGINAL STORY: LISMORE ratepayers can expect to pay higher rates from next year after council voted to continue with its plan to support a Special Rate Variation (SRV) to fund the roads and infrastructure backlog.

Mayor Isaac Smith used his casting vote on Tuesday night to reject a rescission motion lodged in opposition of the SRV which would support a staggered increase of the base rate by 7.5, 9.4, 3.9 and 3.2 per cent increases over four years.

The road maintenance backlog is more than $54 million which has been built up over consecutive councils.

The decision to support the SRV comes three days before the council needs to make its submission to Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), which is due on November 29.

IPART will make the final decision on whether to approve the increase in May, 2020.

Cr Smith told ABC North Coast the "25 cent a day rise will go towards Lismore's biggest asset".

"While it's a hard decision I really want to be part of a council that doesn't push the can down the road, and that's what's been happening the past 20-30 years," he told ABC.

More information to come.