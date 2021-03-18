$2.4m rental housing project with ‘architectural integrity’

The Aboriginal Housing Office's plans for a $2.4 million rental housing project at Casino have been lodged with Richmond Valley Council.

The Aboriginal Housing Office's plans for a $2.4 million rental housing project at Casino have been lodged with Richmond Valley Council.

The Aboriginal Housing Office has unveiled plans for a $2.4m rental accommodation project in Casino.

The development application is currently on public exhibition through Richmond Valley Council.

It proposes to demolish the existing structures at 29 Frances Street and 132-134 Johnston Street to make way for "modern" new buildings with "architectural integrity".

According to documents lodged with the council by Creative Planning Solutions on behalf of the Aboriginal Housing Office, the development would include eight homes.

Four of them would be two-bedroom dwellings, while the other four would each have three bedrooms.

"The proposed development will provide additional housing to meet the needs of the local community; provide a variety of housing types and densities in the locality; and be sympathetic to the surrounding built and natural environment as the design and siting of the development respects the amenity of neighbouring properties," the report states.

"The proposed development will result in a modern multi dwelling housing development which will provide a positive impact on the built environment and improve the public domain and streetscape appearance while expecting to have a positive social impact on the wider community."

It's also stated the new building would be "consistent with the current and emerging character of Casino" and provide "high quality residential accommodation".

Other benefits listed in the documents include helping the Aboriginal Housing Office to improve the amenity of accommodation for its tenants, by providing new, more appropriate housing aligning with demand.

The DA is on public exhibition until March 30.

For more information about the proposal, or to lodge a submission, visit the website.