$2.4m record sale for coastal village

The record-breaking property that sold for $2.4m last week.
The record-breaking property that sold for $2.4m last week. Contributed
Samantha Elley
by

IT IS the highest selling property in the history of Evans Head and it also contains plenty of history.

Once owned by the Paddon family, descendants of Captain Thomas Paddon - the first European settler in Evans Head - the four bedroom house at 7 Elm Street has sold prior to auction for a whopping $2,401,000.

Two recent sales at South Evans Head had sold for $1.225m and $1.320m in the past month, but this sale surpassed all expectations, according to McGraths, Ballina agent Adam Gaiter.

"It really took us all by surprise,” he said.

"It sold prior to auction as there was so much interest.

"We contacted all interested parties and had a closed tender, where they put their best offer in writing.”

Mr Gaiter said the uniqueness of the property, the size of the land (3282m2) and the proximity to river frontage were reasons for the strong interest and subsequent high price.

"It was surprising the number of out-of-the area buyers who showed interest,” he said.

"People who have holidayed here and love the small village atmosphere of Evans Head, were probably part of the attraction too.

"You could say that Evans Head itself, sold the property.”

Mr Gaiter confirmed the sale went to a family and not a developer as some rumours had stated.

"To our knowledge the sale was made to a family, not a developer,” he said.

Mr Gaiter said when the property sold in 2011 the market was not fantastic.

"We are in a very, very good market now,” he said.

"There is a shortage of properties to buy in Evans Head.”

History of 7 Elm Street, Evans Head

1996 - Property sold $75,000

2011 - sold $950,000

2017 - sold $2.4m

Reference: realestate.com.au

Topics:  7 elm street adam gaiter evans head mcgraths ballina northern rivers property record breaking price

Lismore Northern Star
