Richmond LAC police and officers from State Crime Command this week took part in the Cannabis Eradication Program. Richmond LAC

A MASSIVE drug operation on the Northern Rivers has been finalised, after a week of work by local and state police officers.

A total of 2492 plants were located and seized with six people to face local courts on cultivation and other drug related charges.

Further details to follow.