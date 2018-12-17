24/7 security at hospital after health district backflip

SECURITY STAFF: The Northern NSW Local Health District has agreed to demands by their workers after they staged a protest outside the Lismore Base Hospital front entrance to call for an urgent increase in security staff and staffing in the Emergency Department.

THE health district has done a back-flip and agreed to employ more security staff at Lismore Base Hospital after workers staged a protest earlier this month.

From Christmas, Eve new security staff will be assigned 24/7 at the hospital's mental health unit, emergency department and on general duty.

These roles will be subject to a review in early 2019.

The announcement comes after workers imposed a ban on processing payments of Medicare and private health insurance claims, as part of a protest.

Workers said there had been a number of serious incidents, including one last month when a woman allegedly entered the hospital emergency department for treatment but started threatening staff members, before producing a syringe and lunging at a wardsman, cutting his left arm.

On Monday Health Services Union NSW secretary, Gerard Hayes, said the Northern NSW Local Health District had agreed to a temporary increase of security staffing levels.

Mr Hayes said the new security measures will include 24/7 coverage of health and security assistants and security guards in the mental health unit.

He said the measures were being introduced on a temporary basis from Monday December 24, and will be subject to a review in early 2019.

There will be two hospital security guards on general duty 24/7 - previously there was only one security guard available over this time.

In the LBH's emergency department there will be two health and security assistants on duty 24/7.

Previously there were two health and security assistants on morning and afternoon shift, and only one for night shift.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said the interim arrangement would bring LBH security arrangements into line with those at the Tweed Hospital, "while we continue with a district-wide review of security at all our public hospitals”.

"We look forward to working with both the Health Services Union and the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association to implement any changes as required following that review, as well as the NSW Government's security review headed by Peter Anderson,” he said.

"Across NSW, $19 million has been invested to improve security in emergency departments at public hospitals, including in NNSWLHD.”