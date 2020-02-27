Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW CAMERAS: Lismore City Council has upgraded the CCTV camera network in Nimbin. Pictured are the council's new Lismore CBD digital security cameras. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
NEW CAMERAS: Lismore City Council has upgraded the CCTV camera network in Nimbin. Pictured are the council's new Lismore CBD digital security cameras. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

24/7 CCTV: Security upgrades a ‘good look’ for Nimbin

Jackie Munro
27th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NIMBIN is expected to be a safer place after Lismore City Council recently completed the upgrade of the CCTV camera network.

The council’s compliance co-ordinator Matt Kelly said the works have resulted in the upgrading of five cameras at existing locations throughout the village, as well as the addition of two new locations in the Western Carpark and on Cullen Street opposite the community centre.

“Each location will have one pan-tilt zoom camera and one fixed camera providing visual monitoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mr Kelly said.

“The system does not include audio or facial recognition technology.”

The Nimbin system is a stand-alone system that can be viewed remotely from the Nimbin Police Station.

He said the intention is to increase the system’s performance with remote viewing from Lismore Police Station and Lismore City Council CCTV control room.

“The upgrades have significantly increased coverage within the Cullen and Sibley Street precincts and coverage within the Western Car Park for the first time,” Mr Kelly said.

“The new camera technology delivers superior high-resolution imagery and will enable NSW Police to alter camera views in response to unfolding events.”

Mr Kelly said the CCTV network was identified as a key safety action in the council’s Crime Prevention Plan, with the upgraded works ensuring an “effective and modern safety measure” remains in place.

The project, undertaken by Fredon Security Pty Ltd, was funded through Round 3 of the NSW Community Safety Fund – NSW Government Justice.

cctv cameras lismore city council new cctv nimbin northern rivers councils northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        premium_icon Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        News STATE and local politicians call for better signage and for road upgrades after another dangerous spill on “chicken coop corner”.

        Countdown to get Splendour tickets

        premium_icon Countdown to get Splendour tickets

        News TICKETS to Splendour In the Grass go on sale today, and if past experience is...

        $2.3m housing development expected to go ahead in Bangalow

        premium_icon $2.3m housing development expected to go ahead in Bangalow

        Property THE proposal will be approved, subject to conditions and negotiations.