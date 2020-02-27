24/7 CCTV: Security upgrades a ‘good look’ for Nimbin

NEW CAMERAS: Lismore City Council has upgraded the CCTV camera network in Nimbin. Pictured are the council's new Lismore CBD digital security cameras. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

NIMBIN is expected to be a safer place after Lismore City Council recently completed the upgrade of the CCTV camera network.

The council’s compliance co-ordinator Matt Kelly said the works have resulted in the upgrading of five cameras at existing locations throughout the village, as well as the addition of two new locations in the Western Carpark and on Cullen Street opposite the community centre.

“Each location will have one pan-tilt zoom camera and one fixed camera providing visual monitoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mr Kelly said.

“The system does not include audio or facial recognition technology.”

The Nimbin system is a stand-alone system that can be viewed remotely from the Nimbin Police Station.

He said the intention is to increase the system’s performance with remote viewing from Lismore Police Station and Lismore City Council CCTV control room.

“The upgrades have significantly increased coverage within the Cullen and Sibley Street precincts and coverage within the Western Car Park for the first time,” Mr Kelly said.

“The new camera technology delivers superior high-resolution imagery and will enable NSW Police to alter camera views in response to unfolding events.”

Mr Kelly said the CCTV network was identified as a key safety action in the council’s Crime Prevention Plan, with the upgraded works ensuring an “effective and modern safety measure” remains in place.

The project, undertaken by Fredon Security Pty Ltd, was funded through Round 3 of the NSW Community Safety Fund – NSW Government Justice.